Millions in grant money to fight sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking

Funding awarded for law enforcement, prosecutors, judicial strategies and victim services in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state announced more than $2.1 million in grant money has been awarded to 30 agencies across Kentucky to stop sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking as well as to enhance victim services.

Twenty people per minute are abused by an intimate partner in the United States, and in Kentucky more than 45% of women and 35% of men experience intimate partner physical violence or rape in their lifetimes, according to the state.

The federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution (STOP) Formula Grant Program are awarded to law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies and victim services throughout Kentucky. Funds are received from the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), a component of the U.S. Department of Justice.

OVW requires state administrating agencies allocate 25% for law enforcement, 25% for prosecutors, 30% for victim services, 5% for state and local courts and 15% for discretionary distribution. Accordingly, the funding should be used for projects that serve or focus on adults and youth (age 11-24) who are victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking. Awarded funding may also support complementary new initiatives and emergency services for victims and their families, including children 10 and under. Applications are submitted to and grant funding is administered by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s Grants Management Division.

For a full list of 2021-2022 VAWA sub-award recipients, visit the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s website.

Leaders from several organizations talked about what receiving the money means to their community and for the services they provide.

“The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff is very appreciative of continued VAWA funding which allows the office to employee three full-time domestic violence officers to provide critical service of emergency protective orders, make arrests for violations and monitor GPS compliance for those offenders who have committed substantial violations. Additionally, this grant award also allows the office to employ an intake specialist who immediately assists victims when they file for protection,” said Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt.

“Thanks to VAWA funding for a special victims detective, Georgetown Police Department will now have the ability to dedicate more time, attention, and energy to investigating, charging, arresting, and prosecuting domestic violence, violations of protection orders, sexual assault and stalking/harassment crimes. The creation of this specialized unit will also allow for more consistent victim-tailored intervention across law enforcement and prosecution systems by reducing redundancy, eliminating inconsistencies and increasing continuity of care. We are excited to soon be able to provide an even higher level and quality of service in this area, with the addition of this detective,” said Georgetown Police Department Criminal Investigations Section Lt. Nicholas Lodal.

“VAWA funding is essential in supporting the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s work to ensure meaningful access to services for every Kentuckian experiencing domestic violence. It also provides the resources we need to invest in policy work that improves systems responses to domestic violence and improves outcomes for survivors,” Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Angela H. Yannelli said.

“Thanks to VAWA funding, Lotus and our Purchase Area community partners are working to successfully provide victim-sensitive and coordinated services, increase trained medical and legal professionals, ensure accurate evidence collection and preservation, and empower communities to prevent sexual violence. Our VAWA efforts improve victims’ experiences when seeking help and achieving legal outcomes aligned with victims’ rights,” Lotus Executive Direction Lori Brown said.

