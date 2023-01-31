Milk tanker truck carrying 7,500 gallons overturns, spills in Pulaski Co.











PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A milk tanker truck carrying unpasteurized milk crashed Tuesday morning, spilling about 4,500 of the 7,500 gallons onto a highway.

According to Doug Baker, chief of the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team, the truck overturned at the intersection of KY 914 and KY 80 around 8:40 a.m. The driver was trapped but Somerset Fire Department was able to pull him out and transport him to a local hospital.

He’s stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 400 to 500 gallons of the spilled milk went down a storm drain, causing the special response team to use sand to make a dam to ensure none of the milk would continue flowing into the drain.

Baker said in a situation like this, the milk is treated as hazardous due to its potential to kill wildlife.

Crews will spend the next approximately two hours cleaning up the milk.