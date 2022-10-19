Military Missions preparing holiday care packages for service members overseas

If you'd like to donate items, you can do drop them off at Military Mission address in the Millpond Shopping Center 3650 Boston Rd # 138, Lexington, KY 40514

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The holidays are right around the corner, and while many are getting ready to spend time with their families, others won’t have that luxury. That includes our nation’s heroes fighting overseas.

But one Lexington non-profit is working to help our service members who won’t be home for Christmas.

“Military Missions is a Lexington-based nonprofit charitable organization that’s core mission is to send care packages to deployed service members overseas,” said Col. Mark Roland, who serves as a board member for Military Missions.

Roland served more than 30 years as an air force colonel before retiring. He understands just how lonely it can be to serve overseas away from family and friends. He’s using his experience to help others currently going through the same thing.

Right now, the non-profit is getting ready to send more than one thousand care packages filled with needed items.

Things like snacks and candy- to hygiene items, bibles and cards.

“Our goal is to give them a taste of home when they’re away from home,” said Roland.

Military Missions was founded in 2004 by a Lexington mom whose son joined the marine corp. When her son deployed–she began sending him and others care packages.

In the beginning about 15 packages were sent. Now, it’s grown to thousands each year.

“In particular at the holidays, there’s nobody there, except for their fellow service members, and it just gives them a taste of home. It makes them know that they are appreciated, and that’s what we want,” said Roland.

Military Missions relies on donations to fill the boxes and volunteers to pack them. And they are always in need of more. Organizers are planning to put drop boxes out at YMCA’s, dance studios, and other heavily-trafficked areas.

“Those young men and women that are out there serving now, we owe a great debt of gratitude for the fact that they are there and serving our nation,” said Roland.

If you’d like to donate items, you can do drop them off at Military Mission address in the Millpond Shopping Center 3650 Boston Rd # 138, Lexington, KY 40514.

For two weeks beginning November 7th, Military Missions is needing volunteers to help pack and wrap the care packages. Organizers say they have to have everything ready to go by December 5th, to ensure the care packages will arrive by Christmas.