Milder Tuesday. Snow Thursday?

Colder, drier air has worked its way in. High pressure is driving our weather right now. Sun is nice. We have a weak, dry cold front approaching that will be a part of our winds increasing from the south. A stronger front will approach shortly after and here is where the potential for measurable snow comes in. Very cold air will follow for Friday. On the upside, our cold doesn’t look to be long-term. All in all, normal January weather.

Tonight: Skies will be clear and a chilly low in the low 20s is ahead.

Tuesday: Sunny and a high of 47. A little better. We will have breezy south winds 10-15 gusting to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny as we have another system heading in. 47 for our Wednesday high.

Thursday: At this point, it looks like we could have a bit of snow to deal with. An 80% chance of snow. a High of only 30.

Snow may linger into Friday. Friday should end up sunny and cold. A high of 25.

Saturday: we rebound. Mostly sunny and a high of 46.

Sunday: Shower chances at 50% and we could see a high of 50.