Milder Saturday. Heavy Rain Chance Ahead

Colder, drier air has enveloped us. High pressure slides off to the east. What this will do is open the door for a southerly wind to bring in warmer, moister air. A warmer weekend, but also heavy rain potential. On the backside of the wet system comes cold air again. Next week looks dry and on the chilly side.

Tonight: Skies will be clear and a chilly low near 10.

Saturday: We rebound. Partly cloudy a high of 42. South winds 5-15.

Saturday night late/ into Sunday AM- A low of 38 and heavy rain potential.

Sunday: Showers, heavy at times. Our high near 47. .50-1.00″ of rain possible.

Monday: Sunny, but cold behind the wet system. A high of 33.

Tuesday: Sunny and a high of 35.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. Our Wednesday high of 45.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a high of 48.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, possibly in the form of snow showers early, and a high of 47.