Midway University to offer 15% discount to Ky. first responders, their families

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Midway University is set to give a new tuition discount to first responders.

The university says it’s now offering a 15 percent tuition discount for its evening and online course offerings to all first responders in Kentucky.

The deal is part of Midway’s business advantage program, and also applies to spouses and dependents of first responders.

First responders can choose from over 20 undergraduate degree programs plus several graduate programs.

To take advantage of the tuition reduction or learn more about what courses are offered, you can contact the Midway Admissions Office at 800-952-4122.