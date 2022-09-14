Midway Museum opens new, permanent space at Visitor Center

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Midway Museum hosted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon to open its new permanent space at the Midway Visitor Center.

Founded in 2001, the Midway Museum is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of Midway.

The museum also honored the Midway Woman’s Club for its 100 years of philanthropic service to Woodford County by dedicating the museum to the club for the month of September.

Today’s inaugural meeting of the Midway Woman’s Club took place with 42 women signifying their willingness to support the club’s mission of civic improvement.

“To be the co-president of the Midway Woman’s Club now is an honor, in that we get to continue the work of betterment of our community where we can and to welcome local women for fellowship and to have the opportunity to help better their community as well,” said Genie Graf.

A century later, the women’s club continues to meet regularly and has a long and rich history of fellowship, volunteerism and financial support of countless community projects.