Middlesboro mother indicted for murder after 17-month-old died following sexual assault

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Middlesboro mother who was arrested in July after her 17-month-old child died following an alleged sexual assault was indicted Tuesday.

Erica Lawson was indicted by a grand jury for murder, failure to report child dependency neglect or abuse, criminal abuse and wanton endangerment, according to WRIL.

She’s being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

On July 28, Lawson’s 17-month-old child was hospitalized and then died following severe injuries, including sexual assault.

The child, who was taken to Middlesboro ARH Hospital, arrived with severe injuries. Due to the extent of the child’s injuries, she was flown to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

The child had been beaten and raped, authorities told WRIL.

Medical staff attempted to stabilize the child but due to the incident, she was declared brain dead and died that Sunday evening.

Lawson was arrested Sunday night.

Police said in July another arrest is expected.

