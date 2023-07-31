Middlesboro mother arrested after 17-month-old dies following sexual assault

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Middlesboro mother was arrested after her 17-month-old child was hospitalized and then died following severe injuries, including sexual assault.

Last Friday, the 17-month-old child was taken to the Middlesboro ARH Hospital, according to WRIL. The child arrived with severe injuries. Due to the extent of the child’s injuries, she was flown to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

The child had been beaten and raped, authorities told WRIL.

Medical staff attempted to stabilize the child but due to the incident, she was declared brain dead and died Sunday evening.

Erica Lawson, the mother of the child, was arrested Sunday night.

Lawson, 21, was booked into the Bell County Detention Center and is charged with manslaughter, failure to report child abuse, criminal abuse (child under 12) and wanton endangerment.

Middlesboro Lt. Barry Cowan and Officer Caleb Ayers are investigating who’s responsible for the incident.

Police say another arrest is expected.