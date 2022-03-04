Middle school principal suspended after video surfaces of one student hitting another

Lincoln County Middle School Principal Stacy Story is suspended with pay while the district investigates the incident

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lincoln County Middle school principal has been suspended with pay after video surfaced on social media of one student hitting another, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says the principal, Stacy Story, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Lincoln County Superintendent Michael Rowe told the newspaper the suspension occurred so the district can properly conduct an internal investigation of the incident. He added that the suspension was not disciplinary, but intended to allow the district to examine the issues thoroughly, determine appropriate action and take the necessary steps to prevent something like this from happening again.

The report says the altercation happened last October, but didn’t surface on social media until Feb. 16, 2022.