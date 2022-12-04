Michler’s annual Christmas Market wraps up

About twenty vendors took part in the two day event this year, selling wooden toys, candles, pottery, jewelry, and dolls

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A popular Christmas market wrapped up this weekend at Michler’s Greenhouses.

Michler’s says about twenty vendors took part in the two day event this year, selling wooden toys, candles, pottery, jewelry, dolls, and much more.

The market included live music with about six bands performing.

There were also warm fires and Christmas pastries.

Organizers say many of the vendors come back each year, as people fill the space to enjoy the art and the atmosphere.

“We built this space to be a community space. So when it fills with community, that’s when it feels best to us. You know, every year we wonder are people gonna come, and then when people show up, it just really warms our hearts,” says Penina Goldstein, the vendor coordinator.

Michler’s says they have wreaths, boxwood trees, and seasonal bulbs all set to bloom through the Christmas season.