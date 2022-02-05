Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal jury in New York has convicted California lawyer Michael Avenatti of cheating porn actor Stormy Daniels out of nearly $300,000.

Friday’s verdict was the culmination of an unusual trial in which Avenatti acted as his own lawyer and got to cross-examine Daniels about her belief in ghosts. Daniels was supposed to get the money for writing a book about an alleged tryst with former President Donald Trump.

Avenatti’s sentencing was set for May. He has yet to begin serving a prison sentence he received in 2020 for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike.