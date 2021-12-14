Mercer County groups among many collecting supplies for tornado victims

Sheriff also celebrates birthday by making a delivery

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Groups in almost every city and county across Kentucky are doing collection drives for supplies to cities and towns devastated by deadly tornadoes Friday night and Saturday morning.

In Mercer County, the Harrodsburg 250th Birthday Committee is among the groups organizing collections. And some supplies already have been shipped to Mayfield. Sheriff Ernie Kelty celebrated his 60th birthday Monday by helping make a run.

The following Mercer County organizations are collecting items for tornado relief: