Mercer Co. Schools mourns loss of student

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Mercer County Schools community is mourning the loss of one of its middle school students.

In a Sunday Facebook post, the school system said an eighth-grade student, Griffin Baker, lost his life after injuries sustained from an ATV accident.

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family, classmates, teammates, and friends during this very difficult time,” the post read.

Baker was a “great student” at King Middle School who loved playing baseball for the Titans and enjoyed FFA.

The schools said they will have additional counselors available all week for students and staff.

“We are committed to provide the support our Titan community needs to cope with this tragic loss…If you have questions about how to support your child through this difficult time, please reach out to our counselors at your child’s school,” the post ended.