Menifee, Powell counties get money to improve senior center, water projects

Lt. Gov. Coleman Announces More Than $1.2 Million in Funding to Menifee and Powell Counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman awarded $1,253,897 Thursday in funding to Menifee County and Powell County. The funding comes through the Department for Local Government’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program, respectively.

“Kentucky families deserve clean water – a basic human right – as well as access to safe and well-maintained roads, educational opportunities and support when they need help,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s investments show what we can accomplish when we put our values into action.”

“Investments in infrastructure, like high-speed internet, clean water, roads and bridges provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy, today,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

As part of Gov. Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, the Cleaner Water Program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky. The Bluegrass Area Development District submitted the funding request for Powell County projects to the KIA.

Menifee County

$800,000 was awarded to the Menifee County Fiscal Court through CDBG funding to expand the Menifee County Senior Center kitchen, a center that produces meals that are delivered to Kentuckians 60 and older in Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties. The expansion is needed to serve more than 500 seniors in the region.

“When a center like this sees its demand increase, it’s important for those of us in public service to recognize and support that good work,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

The Department for Local Government administers approximately $26 million annually from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program. The CDBG program provides assistance to communities for use in revitalizing neighborhoods, expanding affordable housing and economic opportunities, providing infrastructure and/or improving community facilities and services.

Powell County

$122,452 was awarded to the City of Stanton to replace the Paint Creek tank and pump station.

$181,053 was awarded to Clay City for Phase 2 of the sewer system rehab.

$150,392 was awarded to Powell’s Valley Water District for the Natural Bridge State Park sewer project.

“I’d like to thank the Governor, his staff and all the others who made this funding and today possible,” said Judge/Executive James Anderson. “We’re grateful to see all three of the water districts that serve Powell County citizens receive funding that will enable them to better serve our citizens. These funds should allow some of the needed projects that have been in the works finally become a reality.”