Memorial honoring fallen police officers vandalized in downtown Louisville
All that remains of the fire are the burnt scraps of two flags surrounding the monument.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A monument honoring fallen police officers has been vandalized in downtown Louisville.
The Louisville Law Enforcement Memorial is “dedicated to the memory of those law enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.”
It’s located in Jefferson Square Park, just across the street from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility.
Louisville Metro Police said a call came into MetroSafe around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday in relation to there being some damage to the memorial.
Officers said they responded and found what appeared to be two flags that were draped around the memorial and set on fire.
The debris was mostly cleared by Thursday morning, and all that remains of a fire are the burnt scraps of the flags surrounding the base of the monument.
Besides some faint burn marks and residue, it doesn’t appear the memorial sustained heavy damage.
There is camera footage that detectives said they are reviewing at this time.
An LMPD spokesperson said the incident is under investigation.
Anyone with any information can contact LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD or their online crime tip portal here.