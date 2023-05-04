Memorial honoring fallen police officers vandalized in downtown Louisville

It’s located in Jefferson Square Park, just across the street from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility.

Louisville Metro Police said a call came into MetroSafe around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday in relation to there being some damage to the memorial.

Officers said they responded and found what appeared to be two flags that were draped around the memorial and set on fire.

The debris was mostly cleared by Thursday morning, and all that remains of a fire are the burnt scraps of the flags surrounding the base of the monument.