Meet Sunny D, the Louisville Zoo's first red panda since the 1970s











LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Louisville Zoo recently welcomed a 1-year-old male red panda, Sunny D — the first red panda at the zoo since the 1970s.

“There are so many fun things to learn about this unique species that we haven’t seen at the zoo since the early days,” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. “While one might think they are in the bear family, they are actually in a taxonomic group that shares common traits with mustelids like raccoons, weasels and skunks. We are very excited to have red pandas back at the zoo and to be sharing this species with Kentuckiana.”

Sundara “Sunny D” came to Louisville from the Kansas City Zoo in Missouri. He weighs 8 pounds and guests can see him in Glacier Run in the former snowy owl exhibit next to Splash Park.

Red pandas are listed as endangered and decreasing on the International Union for Conversation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. Their major threats include habitat loss and fragmentation, habitat degradation and threats from human interference including hunting and illegal pet trade.

You can see Sunny D from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 17 daily.