Medina Spirit’s necropsy report to be released Friday

The colt collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita on Dec. 6, 2021

SACRAMENTO, CA (WTVQ) – The California Horse Racing Board is scheduled to release the necropsy report for ‘Medina Spirit’ on Friday, according to The BloodHorse.

A necropsy is an autopsy conducted on an animal. Necropsies are performed on equines that die at California Horse Racing Board-regulated facilities in cooperation with the University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

The colt, trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita on December 6, 2021.

Meantime, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission rescheduled a stewards’ hearing for February 14, 2022, on Medina Spirit’s 2021 Kentucky Derby victory. The Zedan Racing Stables colt tested positive after the victory for corticosteroid betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that is prohibited during races. That put the colt at-risk of being disqualified.

Baffert says there is proof the medication wasn’t injected, but showed up in a topical ointment, Otomax, that was used on the horse’s hindquarters to treat a skin rash and was not an illegal performance enhancer.

If the stewards issue a ruling that disqualifies Medina Spirit, Baffert can appeal to the full Kentucky racing commission.