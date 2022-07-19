Medical marijuana advisory team to host third town hall meeting

The meeting will be held Tuesday night at 5:30 PM in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear’s medical marijuana advisory team will be hosting another town hall Tuesday, this time in the state’s capital.

The committee has been traveling around the state this summer to gather views on the issue and provide feedback to the Governor’s office.

Tuesday is the third town hall, set to begin at 5:30 in Frankfort at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Conference Center.

If you are unable to attend, you can still share your thoughts through a special website created at medicalcannabis.ky.gov.