Measure to create interstate compact for counseling services passes House

Aase licensure requirements for Licensed Professional Counselors while granting increased access to mental health services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Legislation aimed to ease licensure requirements for Licensed Professional Counselors while granting increased access to mental health services passed the house floor Monday in a 90 – 0 vote. The measure, HB 65, is sponsored by Representative Norma Kirk-McCormick of Inez.

The measure creates an Interstate Compact that would mandate the same requirements rather than requiring different licensure per state, easing the process to practice.

Currently, there are different regulations for professional counselors in each state bordering Kentucky, leaving patients without access to a pool of professional counselors and creating shortages in the state. With these shortages has come a backlog of counseling needs with some patients having to wait between 6 months to a year for professional help.

“With mental health being a greater concern than ever, it is imperative that we create a welcoming environment for those who wish to enter this noble profession,” said Representative Kirk-McCormick. “There are licensed counselors who live just minutes from the state line who have to have several licenses for each state that they practice in. This results in fees, testing, and upkeep that are overwhelming and acts as nothing more than a deterrent from entering the field.”

A compact as addressed in the bill would act as a legislatively enacted agreement between the states that join it.