Meade County High School holding classes virtually Thursday due to threat

Meade County Schools say a school shooting threat led to the decision to cancel in-person classes

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Meade County High School will be closed Thursday, classes held virtually after the school administration received a school shooting threat for Dec. 9, 2021, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.

The school district, Brandenburg Police and Meade County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of the serious threat toward the high school.

All other district schools will operate as normal on Thursday, according to the district.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the validity of the threat, which includes tracing electronic communications, conducting interviews and identifying individual(s) responsible, according to the district’s social media post.

The school district’s Facebook post is below:

— Information Regarding Threat of School Violence for Meade County High School — December 8th, 2021

7:45pm: This message is to inform Meade County High School students, staff, and families (Brandenburg, KY) about a school shooting threat received by school administration. Our school district is committed to the safety and education of all our students. We also want to clearly communicate with our community about safety issues when they arise.

The Meade County School District, Brandenburg City Police, and the Meade County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of a serious threat directed toward Meade County High School for Thursday, December 9th. Currently, multiple law enforcement agencies are actively investigating, tracing electronic communications, conducting interviews, and identifying individual(s) responsible for this disruption to our learning environments.

District administration and multiple law enforcement agencies continue to actively investigate the validity of this threat directed only towards Meade County High School. Due to the timing of this event and our district’s priority of student and staff safety, Meade County High School will transition to virtual learning for Thursday, December 9th to give law enforcement agencies and school administration more time to thoroughly investigate this issue.

Students and staff will not report to Meade County High School tomorrow. All other district schools will operate as normal. Meade County High School students will receive email communication from Principal Schmidt by 9pm this evening with information on accessing their required virtual work for Thursday.

Our approach to eliminating terroristic threatening in our schools is strong and unwavering. The Meade County Attorney, Jessica Brown Roberts, takes threats to our schools and children seriously. Violators to public safety will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.