McEntire concert kicks off busy weekend in downtown Lexington

BROADWAY, CHEERLEADERS, COUNTRY AND CHRISTIAN MUSIC FANS TO HEAT UP DOWNTOWN LEXINGTON!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It might be cold in Kentucky but downtown Lexington is hot with a variety of events happening all weekend.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with country music legend and Hall of Famer Reba McEntire’s nearly sold-out show at Rupp Arena. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. concert. Select seats are still available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office (859) 233-3535.

Also on Friday, the Lexington Opera House will present the first of five performances of the national Broadway tour An Officer and a Gentlemen. Based on the movie that starred Richard Gere, the Broadway Live show continues through Sunday with evening and matinee performances. For more information and tickets, visit www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., thousands of cheerleaders and spectators from all over the Bluegrass Region will gather in Lexington to participate in the Apex Cheer & Dance competition in the new Central Bank Center Convention Exhibit Halls. Later that evening, the annual Winter Jam Christian Music Festival will attract thousands of contemporary Christian music enthusiasts.

“We are excited and ready to welcome 30,000 people to our city this weekend,” said OVG’s Brian Sipe, General Manager of Central Bank Center. “It may be cold in Kentucky but downtown Lexington is experiencing a heat wave of excitement from so many great events happening at Central Bank Center.”

Patrons attending events throughout the weekend can use the Central Bank Center W. High St. entrance or the NEW additional W. Main St. entrance.

The High Street Parking lots will be open and prevailing parking rates will apply.

Reminder for event attendees that the Central Bank Center/Rupp Arena Bag Policy will be in effect. Bags may not be larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and must be clear. Non-clear small bags or clutch purses 9” x 5” or smaller are allowed. One gallon size clear plastic bags are also allowed.