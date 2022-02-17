McCullough takes over as Lexington’s new Commissioner of Health

Starts week filled with meetings, tackling the mission

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington officially has a new Commissioner of Health.

Dr. Joel McCullough joined the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department this week with a full slate of meetings, greeting his team and planning how to continue the department’s mission of helping Lexington be well.

Dr. McCullough has extensive history in public health, including time as a medical epidemiologist for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and as medical director of environmental health for the Chicago Department of Public Health. He describes himself as “someone who focuses on the health and well-being of people and the communities that I serve.”

“Lexington will continue with strong public health leadership with Dr. McCullough joining us as the next Commissioner of Health,” said Michael Friesen, chair of the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health. “We are excited about the next steps for public health in central Kentucky.”

Dr. McCullough earned an undergraduate degree from Stanford University and a medical degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He has a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Washington.

Dr. McCullough replaces Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, who had served as commissioner of health since June 2016.

For additional information on the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, follow us on social media: Facebook.com/LFCHD, Twitter.com/LFCHD and Instagram.com/lexpublichealth.