Maysville sees a rise in fentanyl overdoses over the past week

Maysville, Ky. (WTVQ) — In the past week the city of Maysville has seen five overdoses related to fentanyl, including one on Thursday.

Detective Jeff Hord says the department is hard at work to stop this from continuing.

“Of course we hand out Narcan and offer help,” said Hord. “And then we just try to combat it with arresting the people selling.”

Hord says luckily none of the overdoses they have seen this past week were fatal, but it continues to be an ongoing problem that plagues this community.

“Needles laying around on the sidewalks and alleys and different spots. A lot of times you’ll have someone that’s maybe not overdosing yet, but near overdosing walking around out of their mind.”

Hord says it’s an issue that doesn’t discriminate with overdoses happening all over the community.

“In the last three days we have seen four downtown here and then one up on the hill. Which is the business part of town.

Hord has a message to the citizens of maysville.

“If you have a family member that’s on fentanyl please try to reach out to someone and get them help. Before it’s too late.”

Detective Hord wants to remind people of the Good Samaritan law, which protects those who call when someone is overdosing and the victim.