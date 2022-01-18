Mayor to deliver State of the City-County speech at noon

Speech will be done virtually, can be viewed online, TV

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton will deliver her annual State of the City-County speech Wednesday.

The program, hosted by the Lexington Forum, begins at noon with the presentation of the Forum’s annual awards.

The Mayor will begin speaking immediately after the awards ceremony.

The speech is normally presented before an audience of about 400, but because of COVID-19 concerns it is once again virtual this year.

The speech can be viewed on cable on MetroNet Channel 3, or Spectrum Channel 185. The speech also streams live at www.Lexingtonky.gov .