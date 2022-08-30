Mayor celebrates new affordable apartments for seniors

New affordable housing development for low income senior residents comes to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington senior citizens now have a new place to call home.

An expansion is being built on 1511 Versailles Rd and will be called Christian Towers II. The project will add 40 units, and rehab the original building that has 92 apartments. City Mayor Linda Gorton, Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds and president and CEO of Mansermar Inc. Cissy Watson alongside community members celebrated the development Tuesday.

“As we know many senior citizens are on fixed incomes. They have difficulty with rent many times, so it’s a hugely important development here,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Housing is expected to be open at the beginning of next year.