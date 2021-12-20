Mayfield Regional Emergency Operations provides updates on Operation Christmas Tuesday, utilities

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Regional Emergency Operations Center at Mayfield is coordinating a multi-agency response to the catastrophic tornado that caused major damage in Mayfield/Graves County and areas of Marshall County.

All information about ongoing efforts coordinated by the EOC will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/Graves-County-Office-of-Emergency-Management.

Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline (UPDATE)

Residents can request assistance through the Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline at 270-727-5114. Community members should use the hotline for help if they do not have food, water, tarps, generators, blankets, or other essential items. The hotline is operated from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. After hour voicemails are also monitored. Please use 911 for emergencies.

Supply Distribution Locations

The Point of Distribution (POD) location will offer pick-up for basic materials to supply families and individuals with enough food and water for approximately three days. The POD will be open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST Monday – Saturday. Individuals who are picking up supplies should exercise patience and use caution for their safety and the safety of workers:

Graves County Fairgrounds (Drive-Through Only) Food, water, baby supplies and cleaning supplies are available at 101 Housman Street Mayfield, KY

Supply Donations and Drop-off Location (UPDATE)

At this time, the donations of water, clothing and household items are sufficient. Please take note there is a need only for the following specific items:

NEW red gas and yellow diesel cans. Used cans will not be accepted.

Electric and propane heaters

Extension cords (15-100 ft.)

Power strips

Tarps

Call 270-727-5114 to schedule donation drop-offs. Items will not be accepted at other locations or outside specific hours. If you have specific goods or resources to offer please indicate the capability and availability here https://bit.ly/graveskydonate.

Operation Christmas Tuesday (UPDATE)

The City of Mayfield and Graves County are coordinating a multiagency event to provide resources and holiday joy to residents who were impacted by the catastrophic tornado. Operation Christmas Tuesday is scheduled for Dec. 21, around 10 a.m., CST. Each family in the Graves County tornado corridor will get a 4-day supply of food and water, plus gift cards, supplies, and toys for children ahead of the holiday. Gift card donations can be mailed or shipped to the Graves County Health Department, 416 Central Ave, Mayfield, KY 42066. Monetary donations can be sent to the Mayfield-Graves County Tornado Relief Fund, C/O Independence Bank, PO Box 9, Fancy Farm, KY 42039, at any Independence Bank location, or online at https://gofund.me/3dabe793.. For more info call the Graves County Donation Hotline at 270-883-0072.

Welfare Checks

Crews continue welfare checks on people in their homes that have no power along the tornado corridor. Please NOTE: By this time, all food stored in refrigerators that are without power should be considered unsafe for consumption and thrown away.

Local Missing Person Hotline

Anyone who fears that a loved one or friend is still missing due to the tornado, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

Donating to Mayfield-Graves County Tornado Relief Fund

An account to handle cash donations has been set up through Independence Bank. Donations may be directed to the fund via Independence Bank, P.O. Box 9, Fancy Farm, Kentucky 42039 or online at https://gofund.me/3dabe793. This account will be used to assist individuals in the tornado corridor.

Volunteer Coordination – West KY Area

At this time, the response effort has sufficient volunteers. To sign up to meet future needs, volunteers should be part of an organized group with a specific mission in mind. Groups should call the Tornado Volunteer Hotline at 270-216-0903 or email information to Mayfieldvolunteers@gmail.com. Please include the number of volunteers in your group, types of assistance you can provide, and times your group can be available. You can also go to the following webpage to sign up: https://surveyhero.com\c\viuf4h7p

Transportation

Motorists should continue to avoid traveling in downtown Mayfield unless they are directly involved in recovery efforts. Efforts to remove debris from private property to FEMA standards will be organized at a later date. Residents should refrain from moving debris to the edge of the pavement and should avoid covering or breaking water meter covers.

Photo Documentation for Insurance and FEMA

Prior to removing any debris from their property, residents and property owners with tornado damage should take photos to have for insurance documentation

FEMA Applications

The fastest way for individuals to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is through the link below. You can also apply by calling 1-800-621-3362 (TTY 1-800-462-7585) or though the FEMA mobile app or disasterassistance.gov.

Traffic Signals

While electricity has been restored at most locations, some traffic signals directly in the tornado damage zone remain out of service. 4-Way Stop signs have been placed at these intersections. When you encounter a 4-Way Stop, use appropriate caution. Look and look again before entering the intersection. Please use caution and patience as work to restore some key signal locations continues this week.

Electric Utilities (UPDATE)

Mayfield Electric System has restored service to 4,040 customers. Some 1,500 customers are still without power. Numerous outside crews are supporting the utility with mutual aid, but power restoration to parts of the city could be lengthy. West KY RECC reports that power has been restored to all of its 38,000 customers who can receive power. Some residents need electrical repairs before their home can be reconnected to the system, and extensive work is still required in the Cambridge Shores area. Customers may check their local utility webpage or Facebook page for more info.

Water Utilities (UPDATE)

The boil water for the City of Mayfield has been lifted. A boil water order remains in effect for portions of Hickory. The area affected is Highway 45 North from Highway 1276 to the address at 2189 State Route 45 North and Haven Road. Please notify the water department of any broken water lines or leaks. When moving debris, please keep water meters and hydrants clear. Be sure heavy equipment moving debris does not crush or damage water meters or meter covers. If covers are damaged the meter could freeze during cold weather. Covering meters with debris could hamper efforts to shut off water should a leak develop.

Security (UPDATE)

There is an enhanced police presence throughout the area. Law enforcement agencies from across the state are sending in teams to provide down-time for local officers to be off for Christmas to take care of their own families who were in the tornado path. These law enforcement teams will be in the area for the next three weeks to provide enhanced patrols. Kentucky State Police and National Guard Military Police are on-site to assist city and county law enforcement. There is a dusk to daylight curfew for Mayfield and parts of Graves County impacted by the tornado. Police will aggressively enforce this curfew. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has provided 19 additional officers to support local law enforcement activities.

Security Concerns (UPDATE)

Homeowners are advised to ask for identification when they are approached by people claiming to be working in an official capacity and report suspicious activity to police. The Kentucky Attorney General will have a strike team in the area this week to assist with registration and monitoring of contractors to assure that anyone offering to work in the corridor is a legitimate business. A full electronic security system will be placed at the Fairgrounds distribution center to provide monitoring of materials moving in and out of the facility.

Medication and Package Deliveries

Fed Ex and UPS have deliveries of medication and other packages that would normally go to addresses within the damage corridor. They have established a pick-up location next to the Linwood Chevrolet dealership on U.S. 45 just north of the Interstate 69 Mayfield Exit 25 Interchange. Fed Ex and UPS will notify the intended recipient through their electronic notification system.

Medical Assistance/Medications

Jackson Purchase Medical Center has resumed normal medical services.

Kentucky Care has established a location in front of Lowes on Paris Road in cooperation with Gibson Pharmacy to assist those who lost medications to the tornado. Kentucky Care has an additional location at 110 Kings Drive, Mayfield, KY, behind CFSB Bank.

The Red Cross will be set up at First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. to provide health services, including mental health and spiritual care. Four Rivers Behavioral Health is partnering with the Red Cross to provide mental healthcare at the aid stations at the FNB building on the court square and Primera Iglesia Bautista First Baptist Church, 401 Jeffrey Street.

Senior Citizens With Health Issues in Tornado Zone (UPDATE)

Senior Citizens who have health issues and live in the tornado corridor or are without power may be eligible to temporarily stay in a nursing home until services are restored to their home. This is for senior citizens on Medicare or Medicaid. The Graves County Health Department has additional resources for those who have medical needs.

Special Note on Use of Generators

Homeowners using generators should be aware of the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning. Keep generators away from windows and doors. Use caution when fueling to avoid the opportunity for fire. Use caution to prevent generators from back feeding along power lines. Homeowners should also be aware of the hazards associated with the use of an unvented space heaters and other alternate heat sources that can create hazardous conditions or cause fire. Please use extra caution.

Hazardous Materials

If you encounter hazardous waste materials during clean-up efforts call the Tornado Recovery Hotline at 270-727-5114. Homeowners should be alert for hazardous waste intermingled with limbs and other debris.

No Burning in the City of Mayfield

A Mayfield city ordinance prohibits the burning of debris. There is concern about the possibility of asbestos and other hazardous materials intermingled with limbs and other debris. Any debris fires will be immediately extinguished, and the owner cited for illegal burning. All debris should be hauled to the landfill.

Mail Service

The U.S. Postal Service has suspended operations at the Mayfield Post Office until further notice. Mail to post office boxes will be temporarily transferred to the Hickory Post Office, where pick-up is available during regular service hours. The Postal Service will attempt to set up a mail pickup point in Mayfield as soon as possible.

Laundry Services (UPDATED)

The Tide Loads of Hope Laundry service is open in the Mayfield Wal-Mart parking lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Tuesday, Dec. 21. Bring your load of laundry and they will wash, dry, and fold it for you.

Meals

Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner at His House Ministries (1250 KY-303, Mayfield, KY 42066)

Free hot meals daily at High Point Baptist Church from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Animal Rescue

The Humane Society of the United States Animal Rescue and Response Team has completed search and rescue missions for pets within Graves County. A total of 86 animals have been rescued. A total of 15 pets have been reunited with their families. This team is stationed at the Mayfield-Graves Animal Shelter (500 N 12th St, Mayfield, KY 42066).

Free Transportation for Graves County Residents

Fulton County Transit Authority will provide free transportation for residents from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This transportation includes, but is not limited to, transporting those needing to get supplies from the Mayfield Fairgrounds, the Fulton County Office Building, or any of the other area churches and agencies providing supplies and services such as showers and hot meals. FCTA will also transport residents in the storm damaged areas to the FEMA assistance location and unemployment assistance location. For ride services call FCTA at 270-472-0662. Press 2 for service.

Shelter (UPDATED)

Kentucky State Parks are providing emergency shelters to families affected by the tornado. Families in need of emergency housing should contact the State Park directly.

A multi-agency FEMA strike team is assisting families temporarily sheltered at state parks to transition to more-permanent housing. Teams have been dispatched to each of the state parks to provide guidance and assistance to individual families as they make that transition.

The Red Cross has assisted with establishing a shelter at the Mayfield First Church of Nazarene at 1200 W. Broadway. For information, please call 573-747-7713.

The shelter will also feed families impacted by the storm.

Wingfield Inn in Mayfield has some rooms available for those in need of shelter. To reserve a room, please call 502-871-1437.

COVID-19 Precautions (NEW)

The dislocation of residents to temporary housing, including shelters, has resulted in instances of crowded living conditions that highly increase the transmission of COVID-19, flu, and other contagious illnesses. Proper hygiene is critical in preventing the spread of illness to residents and the volunteers helping them. The Graves County Health Department recommends frequent handwashing, the use of masks when appropriate, and a heightened level of sanitation in living spaces. COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the mobile health clinics on Kings Drive, Paris Road, and the clinics visiting the shelters. Anyone feeling ill should seek medical care at those clinics and isolate from others in their housing location.