Mayfield Disaster Recovery center moves to new location

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) – – The Mayfield Disaster Recovery Center Moves to New Location.

WHEN: Open at 8 a.m. CST Thursday, March 3.

WHERE: Mayfield Shopping Plaza, 1102 Paris Road, Suite 4, Mayfield, KY 42066.

WHAT: Hours of operation:

Mondays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Tuesday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST Saturday and Sunday: Closed

The following two Disaster Recovery Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Monday to Saturday and closed Sunday: