Mayfield Disaster Recovery center moves to new location
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) – – The Mayfield Disaster Recovery Center Moves to New Location.
WHEN: Open at 8 a.m. CST Thursday, March 3.
WHERE: Mayfield Shopping Plaza, 1102 Paris Road, Suite 4, Mayfield, KY 42066.
WHAT: Hours of operation:
- Mondays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST
- Tuesday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST
- Saturday and Sunday: Closed
The following two Disaster Recovery Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Monday to Saturday and closed Sunday:
- Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
- Warren County: former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
Leave a Reply