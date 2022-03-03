Mayfield Disaster Recovery center moves to new location

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) – – The Mayfield Disaster Recovery Center Moves to New Location.

WHEN:          Open at 8 a.m. CST Thursday, March 3.

WHERE:       Mayfield Shopping Plaza, 1102 Paris Road, Suite 4, Mayfield, KY 42066.

WHAT:           Hours of operation:

  • Mondays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST
  • Tuesday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST
  • Saturday and Sunday: Closed

The following two Disaster Recovery Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Monday to Saturday and closed Sunday:

  • Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
  • Warren County:  former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
