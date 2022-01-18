Mayfield church to get $100,000 from ‘Preserving Black Churches Project’

But, a new effort, the 'Preserving Black Churches Project' received $20 million dollars to help congregations across the country.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A church in Mayfield is getting a huge donation that will help them rebuild after the December 10th tornado.

The tornado destroyed the Saint James African Methodist Church in Mayfield…the congregation also lost one of their members from it.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation says Lilly Endowment Inc contributed the money to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, and St. James AME Church is the first to receive a donation.

The church will get $100,000 dollars.

The project plans to help more than 50 black churches nationwide over a span of three years.