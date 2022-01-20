Massie, Grijalva announce they’ve tested for COVID

Massie says he won't discuss other details

FRANKFORT, Ky. (CNN/WTVQ) – Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona both announced Thursday they tested positive for Covid-19. Massie, who also said he is not vaccinated, is a fierce critic of White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, and has been among the loudest voices in Congress against vaccine and mask mandates.

“I have tested positive for SARS-CoV2. (Home test, confirmed by lab PCR.) I had cold/allergy symptoms for 1 day, and seem to be over it,” he tweeted.

“I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week,” he continued. “I am not vaccinated or boosted.”

He also suggested his case is mild because he’s been previously infected by Covid-19.