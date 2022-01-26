Mask requirement begins Thursday for Mercer County Schools

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mercer County Schools will implement a mask mandate starting Thursday, Jan. 27. The district was one of a handful across the state to support an optional mask mandate, after the statewide mask mandate expired. Superintendent Jason Booher made the announcement on Wednesday, “Our mitigation strategies allowed us to stay in-person the entire first semester, move to optional masking for most of the semester, and decrease our cases while optional masking.” “Since returning from our winter break, the cases and positivity rates in our state and county have spiked to record numbers. Our COVID plan states that if we have 11 or more new positive cases for three consecutive days, then we must return to requiring masks for at least a week,” shared Booher. “We have not met this threshold any this school year until the last three days.” Under the new Kentucky Department of Public Health guidelines, school districts with universal masking do not have to contact trace or quarantine any students or staff. “Because of these new guidelines, we will pause our test-to-stay program while we are requiring masking except for those already in our test-to-stay alternative-to-quarantine program,” said Booher.

The announcement follows Kentucky’s COVID-19 report Monday that 25% of new cases were in children. Governor Andy Beshear sharing a message about children and masks on Wednesday on social media, writing in part, “ Please, mask up when indoors and get your children age 5 and up vaccinated and boosted if they’re eligible. Let’s protect our kids.”

Mercer County Schools will continue to encourage students and staff get vaccinated and boosted when eligible.