Mary Todd Lincoln House reopens for public tours

Open March 15-Nov. 30 for tours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mary Todd Lincoln House in downtown Lexington has fully reopened to the public for the season.

According to museum officials, the Mary Todd Lincoln House is the girlhood home of the first lady and wife of the 16th president Abraham Lincoln. The Lincolns visited her family here after their marriage. Today, the museum cultivates public interest in the multilayered past by sharing the story of a woman whose experiences resonate today.

Opened in 1977, the museum is the first historic site restored to tell the story of a first lady. According to museum officials, sophisticated and well educated, Mary Todd Lincoln’s success in the White House seemed assured. Yet few women have endured as much controversy and tragedy. The public can visit her family home to learn more. More information on tours and ticketing can be found HERE . The home is located at 578 West Main Street in Lexington.

There was a special event held on Presidents’ Day. Read more HERE.