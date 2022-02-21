Mary Todd House have President’s Day Family Event in Person

Guests tour the Mary Todd House and participate in scavenger hunts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, the Mary Todd Lincoln house in Lexington held its’ annual Presidents Day Family Event in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

For its’ return to in-person tours, guests got a chance to walk thru the home on their own. Participate in a scavenger hunt, and take part in other activities inspired by president Abraham Lincoln’s family. Built in the early 1800’s The house was originally used as an inn before it was purchased by the Todd’s in 1832 until 1849. Today it’s one of the oldest properties standing in downtown Lexington. In 1842, Mary Todd married Abraham Lincoln, becoming the first lady after Lincoln was elected president.

“She was incredibly well educated and also sophisticated and well versed in politics which made her a great partner for Abraham Lincoln,” says Gwen Thompson, the executive director for the Mary Todd House.

The museum will open its doors for the season on March 15th.