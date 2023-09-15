Markey Cancer Center receives “Comprehensive” status

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s a special day for the UK Markey Cancer Center, Friday afternoon the center announced it is a leader in Kentucky’s fight against cancer.

It’s sense of pride for the Markey as the center is now designated as a “Comprehensive” Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute.

This designation is the highest level awarded to cancer centers.

Comprehensive centers are recognized for their scientific leadership, resources and research. There are currently only 56 in the entire country.

“Markey is the only NCI designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Kentucky,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “And the next closest comprehensive center is 200 miles from Lexington.”

Governor Andy Beshear looks forward to what this distinction means for the future of Kentucky.

“That means this step today means our people are going to get even better service,” said Gov. Beshear. “The very best service that we can be on the front lines of trying to combat cancer and ultimately move our society, and our people, beyond it.”

97% of Markey patients come from Kentucky.

Dr. Mark Evers, the Director of Markey Cancer Center, says it is an extensive process to receive this designation.

“You’ve got to wait ten years before you can even be considered for comprehensive status,” said Dr. Evers. “So it was a years long process in terms of getting ready. Submitting an application, and then we had experts from across the country come for a site visit and they reviewed our application that day then.”

Along with the designation Markey also received $13.5 million through an NCI grant. The money will go to supporting research programs, equipment and resources.

“This is a school that will be known as a center of excellence for cancer research,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “And giving hope for a cure, to those who fight this with their family and friends. And a longer life.”

With the “Comprehensive” designation Markey will be able to secure additional research funding, collaborate with national and international partners and give patients cutting-edge treatments and clinical trials.