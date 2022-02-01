Mark Your Calendar: UK’s E-Day is more than just science, engineering

Activities for budding engineers and just plain fun

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) — From building bridges to discovering medication to writing software — Engineers Day, or E-Day, is the University of Kentucky College of Engineering’s celebration of everything that engineering and computer science have to offer.

For a second year, E-Day Live! will be live-streamed online from 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

“E-Day Live! will be full of engineering activities and presentations,” Eric Sanders, the creative director of E-Day Live!, said. “Participants can tune in, participate and ask engineers questions in real-time.”

The program will be hosted by current engineering students who share an infectious enthusiasm for the profession and the college.

“E-Day Live! is a blast for students to watch and engage with,” Derrick Meads, chair of E-Day Live!, said. “The more students are engaged with the ideas of engineering, the more they’ll begin to see themselves as future engineers.”

Prior to the event, the E-Day Live! website will have a schedule of events and a list of household items participants will need for interactive exhibits.

Engineers Day comes at the end of Engineers Week — an annual event sponsored by a coalition of more than 100 professional societies, major corporations and government agencies dedicated to promoting math and science literacy and ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce.

More information about E-Day Live! is available online.