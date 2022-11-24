Mariah Carey’s “Christmas” returns

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s finally Thanksgiving, but a familiar Christmas tune already made its annual return to the charts…

“I don’t want a lot for Christmas — there is just one thing I need.”

All I Want For Christmas Is You is back! Mariah Carey’s yuletide classic has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 25, based on sales, radio airplay and official streams.

“I never thought I’d let anyone in again, ever! And then here you come. It was never about the song for me. It was you. It was always you.”

Speaking of Christmas, Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. star in the yuletide romance Christmas With You. Prinze is no stranger to rom-coms, but says this one was different.

“First of all, I don’t get many opportunities to play a Latino in this industry, unless it’s an after-the-fact hire, like the character’s name is Mike Smith, and then they hire me and the studio goes ‘Oh, look, we can say we’re diverse in our hiring, and now his name is Mike Ramirez!’ and so when I get an opportunity, it’s something that I’ve been ready for forever.”

“Christmas With You” is now streaming on Netflix.