Marcus Theatres offering vaccination required option at Brannon Crossing

Theater will offer two shows daily for those who are vaccinated

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Starting Friday, January 21, Marcus Theatres Brannon Crossing Movie Tavern location in Nicholasville will offer the option of vaccination required shows. Vaccine-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Showtimes will be clearly marked on the website and Marcus Theatres app.

This week’s vaccine required shows at Brannon Crossing Movie Tavern will be “Scream” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card. Here is a link to the website for facts related to vaccinated only showings.

https://www.marcustheatres.com/marcus-specials/marcus-film-series/movie-showings-for-vaccinated-guests-only?_ga=2.55093675.162952921.1638212268-1372628200.1638212268&_gac=1.86302186.1638212268.Cj0KCQjws4aKBhDPARIsAIWH0JUgT3UdNDhXfwPcOIRnH7DSZvywCAirRgYgICN65BvXI08vieHBO_4aAnHeEALw_wcB&_ga=2.55093675.162952921.1638212268-1372628200.1638212268&_gac=1.86302186.1638212268.Cj0KCQjws4aKBhDPARIsAIWH0JUgT3UdNDhXfwPcOIRnH7DSZvywCAirRgYgICN65BvXI08vieHBO_4aAnHeEALw_wcB