March of Dimes delivers baby comfort to local hospitals

Nonprofit donates multi-motion baby swings to Lexington Eastern Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – At a time of year when gift giving is at the forefront, the March of Dimes is giving newborns at 10 Kentucky hospitals the gift of comfort in the form of multi-motion baby swings.

The 4moms brand mamaRoo is an infant swing that uses gentle motion to comfort and soothe babies. It is found to be particularly effective with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), especially those with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) symptoms.

The March of Dimes delivered swings to UK Healthcare on Tuesday and will be delivering to the following hospitals later this month: Pikeville Medical Center, Med Center Health Bowling Green, Baptist Health Lexington Hospital, Saint Joseph East Women’s Hospital, Baptist Health Corbin Hospital, Baptist Health Louisville Hospital, University of Louisville Hospital, Kosair Children’s Hospital, and Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

NAS is a group of conditions caused when babies withdraw from certain drugs they have been exposed to before birth. Symptoms may vary, but can include general agitation or difficulty to calm, respiratory complications, low birth weight, feeding difficulties, tremors and seizures. Research has shown that the 4moms mamaRoo infant seat, with its unique motion and vibration features, is particularly effective in providing neonates with comfort care and reducing NAS symptoms.

More than 20,000 newborns suffer from NAS symptoms annually in the United States and, in 2019, more than 1,100 of these cases were in Kentucky (More information about NAS is located here ).

The March of Dimes will be donating more than 30 mamaRoos to hospitals across the state.

“In this season of giving, the March of Dimes is grateful for the generosity of all who support our mission to improve the health of moms and babies,” said Mark Hill, chair of the March of Dimes Kentucky board of directors. “We sincerely hope these gifts to our local hospitals bring comfort to these precious babies.”