Manchester, Clay County declare State of Emergency after heavy rain, flooding

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — The City of Manchester and Clay County have declared a State of Emergency after heavy rain caused flooding and water line breaks.

According to an executive order issued by Mayor Steve Collins, the “emergency situation appears to be such a magnitude and severity” that the likelihood of flooding will continue for the “next several days.”

Collins said the situation will create “considerable” hardships for Manchester residents.

A State of Emergency for the entire county was issued by Judge-Executive Tommy Harmon. He said residents of Clay County, especially the northeastern area, need to remain alert for rising water.

The State of Emergencies remains in effect until Collins and Harmon override them.