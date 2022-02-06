Man, woman die in Spencer County shooting

Apparent murder-suicide, according to trooper description

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – State troopers are investigating what is described as a possible murder-suicide in Spencer County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, at abut 3:30 Friday afternoon, troopers investigated a fatal shooting at a home on Glenn View Road in Spencer County. They found a man and a woman lying on the front porch. The preliminary investigation revealed 51-year-old Karen Young, of Taylorsville, sustained a fatal gunshot wound. It was further determined 55-year-old Paul Bewley, of Taylorsville, sustained a self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police Post 12 Detectives.

Kentucky State Police Post 12 was assisted on scene by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Spencer County Coroner.