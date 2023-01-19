Man who killed 2 in Lexington in 2019 gets life in prison

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Antonio Gaskin, who killed two people in Lexington in 2019, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

A judge agreed to the jury’s call for two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Gaskin killed Marquis Harris and Sharmaine Carter in 2019 at an apartment in the 1300 block of Alexandria Drive. He told police Harris and Carter were dead when he got there. Harris was found face-down with a neck pillow and backpack on, and both were covered in blood, a detective said while testifying in late July.

The detective said there were no signs of forced entry and based on an interview with Gaskin’s Lyft driver, who took Gaskin to Harris’ apartment the night Harris and Carter were killed, Gaskin was the “only” credible suspect.