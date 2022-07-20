Murder trial of Detroit man accused of killing two people continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The murder trial continues for Antonio Gaskin, the Detroit man accused of killing two people in Lexington in 2019.

More questions were uncovered Wednesday morning: evidence during cross-examination of Lead Detective Jeffrey Fugate only added more pieces that have yet to fit into the puzzle of 24-year-old Marquis Harris and 25-year-old Sharmaine Carter’s deaths.

Wednesday morning, Detective Fugate, who responded to Harris’ apartment in the 1300 block of Alexandria Drive just after 11AM on October 16, 2019 testified, saying he found Harris and Carter when he got there. Harris was found face-down with a neck pillow and backpack on. Det. Fugate says both were covered in blood and it was evident they had been shot with a handgun.

Det. Fugate says no signs of forced entry were evident during investigation. He said based on an interview with Gaskin’s Lyft driver, who took Gaskin to Harris’ apartment the night the two died, Gaskin is the only “credible” suspect based on evidence, like how several items found in Harris’ apartment had Gaskin’s fingerprint and DNA evidence on them.

However, during the defense’s cross-examination of Det. Fugate, new evidence was introduced: messages sent to carter on October 1 and Harris’ phone in July, not from any of Gaskin’s known cell phone numbers, threatening to harm and even kill Carter and Harris.

