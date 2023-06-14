Man who allegedly shot at Olive Hill, Ky. officer pleads not guilty; case sent to grand jury

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man accused of shooting at an Olive Hill police officer Monday has plead not guilty in court. His case was sent to the grand jury.

Wesley Cornell allegedly fired a high-powered rifle at an officer who was sitting in his police cruiser on Scott Street around 3:15 p.m. The bullet missed the officer, struck the passenger side window and caused the glass to burst.

The officer was injured by the glass and was treated at a Huntington, West Virginia hospital.

Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted the following shortly after the incident:

“I am very thankful to share the Olive Hill officer injured yesterday in Carter County is going to be okay. Thank you to everyone who prayed for this hero,” he wrote.

Cornell was arrested Tuesday morning and is charged with wanton endangerment (of a police officer) and attempted murder (of a police officer).

