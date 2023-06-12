Olive Hill, Ky. officer injured by glass from shooting ‘is going to be okay,’ suspect arrested

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WTVQ)

6/13/23

The man accused of attempting to shoot an Olive Hill officer was arrested Tuesday around 3 a.m.

Wesley Cornell is charged with wanton endangerment (police officer) and attempted murder (police officer).

As of 9 a.m., one of Cornell’s charges says murder (police officer) but the Carter County Detention Center confirmed to ABC 36 that the code was input incorrectly and the charge should say attempted murder; no one died in this incident.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Kentucky State Police clarified that the officer was not hit by the bullet, but rather the glass that burst after the bullet hit his passenger side car’s window.

The officer was taken to a hospital in Huntington, West Virginia for treatment.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the officer is going to be OK.

“I am very thankful to share the Olive Hill officer injured yesterday in Carter County is going to be okay. Thank you to everyone who prayed for this hero,” he wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.

KSP says the shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. on Scott Street.

According to ABC affiliate WCHS, troopers said the officer was sitting in his vehicle when somebody began shooting what is believed to have been a high-powered rifle.

A shelter-in-place was issued for residents in Olive Hill but was lifted shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

The name of the officer injured has not been released.

6/12/23

An Olive Hill police officer was shot Monday, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC 36.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is still at-large.

No other details were immediately available.

