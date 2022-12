Man taken to hospital after being stabbed on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed after midnight Monday in Lexington.

Police say they responded to the Clamatos Mexican Restaurant on Versailles Road at 12:44 a.m. for a man who had been stabbed.

The man was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.