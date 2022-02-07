UPDATE: Man fatally shot Monday afternoon

Victim found in apartment in 400 block of Hollow Creek Road

UPDATE POSTED 5 P.M. FEB. 7, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide on Hollow Creek Drive.

Around 1:20 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022, officers responded to the 400 block of Hollow Creek Drive for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 44-year-old man in the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Counting a death Sunday, Monday’s fatal shooting could be the fourth of the year in the city.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 3:50 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 7, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man suffers life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday afternoon. According to Lexington Police, officers responded to a call at about 1:20 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Hollow Creek Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a serious injury.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black hoodie who got into either a silver or gray passenger car which left in an unknown direction. Police say they believe the shooting happened in an apartment.