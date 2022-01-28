Man shot in park Thursday night in Lexington

Happened around 7:15 p.m. in Valley Park on Cambridge Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was shot in a park around 7:15 Thursday night. According to Lexington police, a man and woman were in Valley Park on Cambridge Drive near the basketball courts when they say they heard gunshots and the man was hit.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The woman was not hit or hurt.

Police say there are possible multiple shooters who ran from the scene on foot. There was no property damage found or reported.

According to police, a K-9 was brought in to search in the park.