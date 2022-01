Man shot in Lexington Tuesday night

Police say the shooting happened at Georgetown Street and Price Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was shot Tuesday night in Lexington.

Police say they received a “shots fired” call around 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Georgetown Street and Price Road.

Investigators say one man was shot. They say his wounds appeared to be non-life threatening. His name wasn’t released.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact investigators at 859-258-3600.