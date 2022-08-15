Man seriously injured in early morning crash

According to Lexington Police, it happened just before 6AM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an accident Monday morning.

According to Lexington Police, an adult man was hit just at 5:53 AM between North Broadway and West Loudon Avenue.

Police say he was struck by a silver passenger car traveling inbound on North Broadway. There are no charges at this time.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Inbound lanes will be shut down until 8am.

ABC 36 has a crew on-scene. Keep checking back for updates.