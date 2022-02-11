Man sentenced to 20 years in Lexington shooting death from 2017

Jemel Barber shot and killed 40-year old Tyrece Clark during an attempted robbery at a motel, according to court records

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in Lexington in 2017, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says 23-year old Jemel Barber shot and killed 40-year old Tyrece Clark during an attempted robbery at a Lexington motel on July 23, 2017.

According to court records, Barber showed up at the motel with a rifle, intending to rob Clark of drugs and or money, but Barber told police Clark started shooting after he knocked on Clark’s door, so Barber shot back, killing Clark.

Barber was charged with murder and first-degree robbery, but he pleaded guilty last November to amended charges of manslaughter and second-degree robbery as part of a plea deal, according to the report.

Prosecutors recommended 15-years for manslaughter and 10-years for robbery, according to the report. Barber’s attorney asked the judge for the sentences to run concurrently. The judge partially agreed, making five years of the 10-year sentence for robbery to run concurrently with the 15-years for manslaughter, according to the report.